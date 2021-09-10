CHS Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 15,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,254. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63.
CHS Company Profile
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.