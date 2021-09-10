Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 29.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 16.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Chubb by 9.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 825,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,460,000 after buying an additional 67,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $181.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CB shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

