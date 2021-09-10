Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.72. 9,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

