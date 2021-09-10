CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their target price on Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.40.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up C$1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.48. 218,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$9.07 and a 1 year high of C$40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.89.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

