Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Announces Earnings Results

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 199.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,983.74%.

Cinedigm stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. 51,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,367,664. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $369.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cinedigm stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,447 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Cinedigm worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

