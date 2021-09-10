Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 509,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,008,000 after purchasing an additional 80,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 498,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.44.

Shares of CTAS opened at $400.06 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $401.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

