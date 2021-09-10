ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.39. The company has a market cap of $72.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.93. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLIR. HC Wainwright cut their target price on ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.