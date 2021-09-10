Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $28.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,322,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

