Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 104,005 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $39,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $87.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

