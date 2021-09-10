Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Down 2.6%

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 25,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 246,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

The firm has a market cap of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Cohen & Company Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

