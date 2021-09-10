CoinPoker Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.88 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $12,523.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00058795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00160533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042859 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

