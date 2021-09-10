Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $22,617.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00064789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00125199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00179974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,656.65 or 0.99925268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,285.00 or 0.07189635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00901894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003019 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

