Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 76.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,179 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $265,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $823,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $384,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of COLL opened at $19.97 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $710.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.