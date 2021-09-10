Commerce Bank Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALL stock opened at $132.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.16. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.