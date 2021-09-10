Commerce Bank Increases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 67,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,597,000 after buying an additional 57,290 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 47,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 21,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $172.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.33. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

