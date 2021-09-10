Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 71.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NYSE:FE opened at $38.37 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

