Commerce Bank Purchases 218 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,477,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $4,719,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average of $154.36.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.