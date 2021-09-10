Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.54% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $129.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $106.60 and a 52-week high of $146.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average of $131.07.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

