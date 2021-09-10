Comparing A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) & RPC Group (OTCMKTS:RPCGF)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) and RPC Group (OTCMKTS:RPCGF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and RPC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 18.05% 27.74% 15.45% RPC Group N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPC Group has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and RPC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 4 5 6 0 2.13 RPC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and RPC Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $39.74 billion 1.56 $2.85 billion $0.76 20.39 RPC Group $4.97 billion 0.85 $336.18 million N/A N/A

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than RPC Group.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats RPC Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil. The Logisticsco and Services segment comprises freight forwarding, supply chain management, inland haulage, and other logistics services. The Terminals and Towage segment focuses in the gateway terminal activities, towage, and related marine activities. The Manufacturing and Others segment involves inthe production of reefer and dry containers, providing off-shore supply service, and trading and other businesses. The company was founded by Arnold Peter Møller and Peter Mærsk Møller on April 16, 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

RPC Group Company Profile

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories. It sells its products directly to the brands, as well as to retailers or fillers. The Non-Packaging segment designs and manufactures a range of plastic products that include temporary storage systems for waste and recycling; and technical components for the automotive and heavy vehicles industries. It also makes moulds, which are used to make plastic components and packaging products. This segment sells its products to intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rushden, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.