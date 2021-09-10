Comparing Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) and Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.0% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avadel Pharmaceuticals $22.33 million 20.91 $7.03 million ($0.75) -10.63 Fulcrum Therapeutics $8.82 million 127.06 -$70.82 million ($2.79) -9.97

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Fulcrum Therapeutics. Avadel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulcrum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avadel Pharmaceuticals N/A -39.85% -19.32% Fulcrum Therapeutics -481.07% -66.84% -51.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and Fulcrum Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.30%. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.65%. Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avadel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fulcrum Therapeutics.

Summary

Avadel Pharmaceuticals beats Fulcrum Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was founded 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T. Lee, and Bradley E. Bernstein on August 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

