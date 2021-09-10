Comparing International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) & Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

International Bancshares has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

International Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Glacier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Bancshares and Glacier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Glacier Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.76%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Bancshares and Glacier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Bancshares $577.59 million 4.50 $167.32 million N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp $799.93 million 6.12 $266.40 million $2.81 18.24

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than International Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares International Bancshares and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Bancshares 38.40% 10.63% 1.62% Glacier Bancorp 38.58% 13.81% 1.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.2% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats International Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans. It also offers other related services, such as credit cards, travelers’ checks, safety deposit, collection, notary public, escrow, drive-up and walk-up facilities and other customary banking services. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Laredo, TX.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Kalispell, MT.

