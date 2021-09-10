Comparing Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nathan’s Famous 14.35% -20.81% 11.84% BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nathan’s Famous and BBQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

BBQ has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.16%. Given BBQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than Nathan’s Famous.

Risk & Volatility

Nathan’s Famous has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nathan’s Famous and BBQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nathan’s Famous $75.84 million 3.40 $11.07 million N/A N/A BBQ $121.44 million 1.11 $4.95 million N/A N/A

Nathan’s Famous has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BBQ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BBQ beats Nathan’s Famous on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate. The Branded Product Program segment markets and sells hot dog products. The Product Licensing segment comprises royalties from licensing a variety of Nathan’s Famous products such as hotdogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen french fries, and additional products through retail grocery channels and club stores. The Restaurant Operations involves in the sale of products at company-owned restaurants and fees and royalties from its franchised restaurants. The Corporate segment consists of administrative expenses like executive management, finance, information technology, legal, insurance, corporate office costs, corporate incentive compensation, and compliance costs. The company was founded by Nathan Handwerker in 1916 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

