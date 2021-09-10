Comparing Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) & Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Smith & Nephew and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew 0 2 6 0 2.75 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus price target of $50.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.80%. Given Smith & Nephew’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith & Nephew is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew $4.56 billion 3.60 $448.00 million $1.29 28.97 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.64 billion 4.40 $294.17 million N/A N/A

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT. The Advanced Wound Management segment comprises advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives and advanced wound devices businesses. The company was founded by Thomas James Smith in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

