Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Down 7.4% After Insider Selling

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares were down 7.4% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.61 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 11,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 332,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

Specifically, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,223.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,687 shares of company stock worth $2,766,619. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $689.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.58.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conn’s by 399.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

