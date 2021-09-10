Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 22,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of ED stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

