Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ED. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $75.44.

ED stock opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

