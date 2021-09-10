Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. 59,286 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 27,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 49.7% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 59,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

