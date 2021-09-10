Contrasting Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Computer Services and Beyond Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $291.34 million 5.43 $55.40 million N/A N/A Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.71 -$10.42 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 18.72% 22.22% 14.09% Beyond Commerce -345.90% N/A -158.39%

Risk and Volatility

Computer Services has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 5.22, meaning that its stock price is 422% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Computer Services and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Computer Services beats Beyond Commerce on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Its integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash management, branch and merchant capture, internet and mobile banking, print and mail, and online document delivery services, corporate intranets, secure Web hosting, e-messaging, teller and platform services, ATM and debit card service and support, payments solutions, risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services, and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security and fraud prevention. Computer Services was founded by John A. Williams on March 19, 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, KY.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

