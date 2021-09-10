Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 46.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Copa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copa by 7.6% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Copa during the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Copa by 11.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copa stock traded up $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 195,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.41. Copa has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

