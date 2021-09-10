Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMMC. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.09.

Shares of CMMC traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.35. 900,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,032. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$703.13 million and a PE ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.58.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$747,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,099,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$142,344,091.16. Insiders sold 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,007 in the last three months.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

