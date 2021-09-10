CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMD. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 5,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.09. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $178.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.39.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.