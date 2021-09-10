Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BASE traded down $9.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.61. 2,756,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,123. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

