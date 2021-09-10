Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $48.96, but opened at $47.29. Couchbase shares last traded at $47.38, with a volume of 2,081 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.49).

Several research firms have recently commented on BASE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

