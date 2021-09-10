Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COUP. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.18.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $255.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.19 and a 200-day moving average of $250.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

