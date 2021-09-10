Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $280.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.18.

Coupa Software stock opened at $255.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $295,109.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,719 shares in the company, valued at $662,049.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

