Covalent Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.41 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $64.14 million and $9.41 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00068513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00131728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00191570 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,753.33 or 0.99903191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.83 or 0.07215664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.20 or 0.00853017 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

