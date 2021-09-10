Cowen Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $125.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.27.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $105.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,794. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.72. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,177,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.