Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 394.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.67 to $10.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Shares of CBRL traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.77. 11,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,194. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.