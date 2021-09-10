Creative Planning Has $425,000 Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after buying an additional 197,406 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 188,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $103.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.55. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

