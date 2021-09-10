Creative Planning Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,495 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nokia were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. Research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

