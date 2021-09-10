Creative Planning Purchases 5,240 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Discovery were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 549,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

