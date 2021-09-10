Creative Planning Sells 1,659 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Elastic were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Elastic by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Elastic by 18.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Elastic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $163.29 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. increased their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,250 shares of company stock valued at $83,749,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

