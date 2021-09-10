Creative Planning Sells 287,200 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 287,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.19% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 39.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $150.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

