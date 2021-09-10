Creative Planning Sells 929 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pentair were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Pentair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.86.

NYSE PNR opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

