Credit Agricole S A Acquires 1,306 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.64. The stock had a trading volume of 60,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

