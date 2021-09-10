Credit Agricole S A Acquires 68,020 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,605 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,020 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $15,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $69.50. 193,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,380,684. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

