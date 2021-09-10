Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,916,000 after purchasing an additional 647,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after purchasing an additional 173,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.71 per share, for a total transaction of $199,562.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.27. 37,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,359. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

