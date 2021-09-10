Credit Agricole S A Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,860 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $705.71.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $13.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $606.82. 80,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,878. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $611.06 and its 200-day moving average is $609.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

