Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.10 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.60 ($13.64).

EOAN stock opened at €11.11 ($13.07) on Tuesday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.03.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

