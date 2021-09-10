Credit Suisse Group Increases Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) target price on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on Prudential in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,688 ($22.05).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,484.50 ($19.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £38.83 billion and a PE ratio of -22.22. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,432.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,480.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider Ming Lu bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

